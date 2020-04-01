Brazil's Petrobras deepens output cuts, shortens work hours

US Markets

SAO PAULO, April 1 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) PETR4.SA will double its oil output cuts to 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) and shorten work hours as the state-controlled company responds to what it called the "worse oil industry crisis in 100 years".

The Brazilian company said in a filing that it is deferring payment of 10-30% of the salaries of managers and cutting work hours to 6 from 8 hours per day for 21,000 employees.

Last week, Petrobras announced a production cut of 100,000 bpd, reduced capital expenditure plans and postponement of dividend payments in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday it also said it would reduce its refineries' production, but did not specify by how much, as lockdowns in Brazil's largest cities curb demand.

Petrobras and its subsidiaries are also cutting costs, the filing said. Its Transpetro subsidiary expects to reduce or postpone payments totaling some 507 million reais ($97 million).

($1 = 5.2380 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely)

