Brazil's Petrobras cuts jet fuel prices by 11.6%

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

January 02, 2023 — 08:31 am EST

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA lowered refinery gate aviation kerosene prices by an average 11.6% starting Jan. 1, it said on Monday, marking the second price cut in a row.

According to Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, jet fuel prices have been lowered five times since July, totaling a 22.5% cut.

