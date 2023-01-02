Brazil's Petrobras cuts jet fuel prices by 11.6%

SAO PAULO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA lowered refinery gate aviation kerosene prices by an average 11.6% starting Jan. 1, it said on Monday, marking the second price cut in a row.

According to Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, jet fuel prices have been lowered five times since July, totaling a 22.5% cut.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.