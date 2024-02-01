News & Insights

Brazil's Petrobras cuts jet fuel prices by 0.6% in key markets

February 01, 2024 — 08:56 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo and Roberto Samora for Reuters

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA lowered jet fuel prices to distributors by around 0.6% in some key marketing areas such as Guarulhos, Betim, Duque de Caxias and Paulinia, data on the firm's website showed on Thursday.

The company makes monthly tweaks to its jet fuel prices based on factors including oil prices and exchange rates.

