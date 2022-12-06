US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras cuts diesel, gasoline prices

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

December 06, 2022 — 10:33 am EST

Written by Marta Nogueira and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday it will lower diesel and gasoline prices at its refineries starting Wednesday.

Average diesel prices will be cut by to 4.49 reais ($0.8578) per liter from 4.89 reais, while gasoline prices are going down to 3.08 reais/liter from 3.28 reais, according to a statement.

($1 = 5.2346 reais)

