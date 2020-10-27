Brazil's Petrobras confirms receives binding offers for Gaspetro unit

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA received multiple binding offers on Monday for its 51% majority stake in its Gaspetro natural gas unit, including one from Compass Gas e Energia, the state-run oil company said in a Tuesday securities filing.

On Monday, Compass, a unit of Brazil Cosan SA CSAN3.SA, said publicly it had bid.

