Brazil's Petrobras confirms receives binding offers for Gaspetro unit

Gram Slattery Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA received multiple binding offers on Monday for its 51% majority stake in its Gaspetro natural gas unit, including one from Compass Gas e Energia, the state-run oil company said in a Tuesday securities filing.

On Monday, Compass, a unit of Brazil Cosan SA CSAN3.SA, said publicly it had bid.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Jason Neely)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

