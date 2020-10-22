Brazil's Petrobras concludes $1 bln bond issuance - filing

SAO PAULO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brazil state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said it concluded on Wednesday the issuance of $1 billion in global notes with a coupon of 5.6%, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Petrobras said the notes' yield of 4.4% is the lowest of it has already paid for a 10-year bond.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.