US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras concludes $1 bln bond issuance - filing

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Brazil state-run oil company Petrobras said it concluded on Wednesday the issuance of $1 billion in global notes with a coupon of 5.6%, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

SAO PAULO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brazil state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said it concluded on Wednesday the issuance of $1 billion in global notes with a coupon of 5.6%, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Petrobras said the notes' yield of 4.4% is the lowest of it has already paid for a 10-year bond.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular