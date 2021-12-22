Brazil's Petrobras closes deal to allow other players to use TAG pipeline from 2022

SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with natural gas pipeline company Transportadora Associada de Gas SA (TAG) to allow other natural gas players to use the asset from 2022.

Previously owned by Petrobras, TAG was sold to a group led by France's Engie SA ENGIE.PA and Canada's Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec (CDPQ) in 2019. The company said the move comes in line with its deal with antitrust watchdog CADE to open Brazil's natural gas market.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.