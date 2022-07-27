Brazil's Petrobras changes supervision structure on fuel pricing

Adds info from filings, share reaction, context

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA has given the company's board a formal supervisory role over fuel pricing decisions, it said on Wednesday, a sensitive matter given that fuel prices have become a major election-year issue in Latin America's top economy.

In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-run oil company is known, said its board had approved a new set of guidelines, under which the firm's executives will meet quarterly with members of the board and the company's fiscal committee to discuss how it is setting fuel rates.

Crucially for investors, the company will not change its official policy of pegging domestic fuel prices to international rates, and the power to set fuel prices remains with executives, Petrobras said. In the filing, Petrobras characterized the new guidelines as a formalization of current practice.

Nevertheless, the market and politicians are sure to pick over the language of the new guidelines with a fine-tooth comb given the Brazilian government's extensive history of forcing Petrobras to push down pump prices. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has also repeatedly criticized the company as too profitable.

Brazil-listed preferred shares in Petrobras, which had been halted in the lead up to the securities filing, popped 0.7% after trade recommenced. They were up 0.5% in afternoon trade, roughly in line with the nation's benchmark Bovespa equities index .BVSP.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro and Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo Editing by Marguerita Choy)

