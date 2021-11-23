Brazil's Petrobras CEO says will not meet divestiture deadline, three refineries up for sale received low bids

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The CEO of Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said three of the eight refineries the company is trying to sell received bids considered "too low".

In a Senate hearing, Joaquim Luna said the company will not be able to meet the year-end deadline for the sale of the refineries set by antitrust watchdog CADE due to the low bids.

Luna said talks to sell other two refineries are advanced and progressing well. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, has signed contracts to sell three refineries, RLAM, REMAN and SIX.

The company announced the interruption of the sales of REFAP, REPAR and RNEST, due to low bids.

In the hearing, Luna was criticized by senators for the high fuel prices, but said the company needs to sell at market prices to avoid distorting imports and oil and gas investments.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora, writing by Tatiana Bautzer)

