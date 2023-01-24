Brazil's Petrobras cancels sale of fertilizer plant

Adds more details, context

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SAhas scrapped plans to sell its UFN-III fertilizer plant, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Petrobras had been for some time trying to sell the plant, which had its construction halted before completion, even briefly reaching an agreement with Russia's Acron, which ended up falling through.

The firm said it would "evaluate" next steps regarding the Araucaria divestment, without providing further detail.

In December, the firm also terminated the sale of another fertilizer unit, Araucaria Nitrogenados.

