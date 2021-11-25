Brazil's Petrobras boosts payouts and spending under new plan

By Gram Slattery and Roberto Samora

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras loosened its dividend policy and raised capital spending projections in a new five-year strategic plan unveiled late on Wednesday that was cheered by analysts and investors.

In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the company is formally known, said it was ending its previous dividend policy, which had effectively banned extraordinary dividend payments for years, now that it had brought its gross debt under $60 billion as planned.

Going forward, Petrobras said it would adopt a "flexibility around this debt target" with respect to its dividend policy.

Under its new plan, as long as gross debt remains under $65 billion and the company makes a profit, it will pay out 60% of the difference between its operating cash flow and investment every quarter.

It also set a minimum annual dividend payout of $4 billion during years when Brent crude LCOc1 averages more than $40 a barrel, regardless of its debt levels.

Preferred shares in the company listed in Brazil were up 1.8% by 1425 GMT, outperforming the country's benchmark Bovespa equities index .BVSP which was 0.8% higher.

For the five-period covered by the plan - 2022 through 2026 - Petrobras said it expected to distribute $60 billion to $70 billion in total dividends.

Brent averaged $71 in 2018, $64 in 2019 and $42 in 2020. It last averaged below $40 in 2004.

Credit Suisse analysts Regis Cardoso and Marcelo Gumiero wrote in a note to investors that given the company's current market value of about $67 billion, shareholders would "get their money back" in five years if Brent averaged $61 a barrel.

Also in the company's new business plan, Petrobras said it expected to invest $68 billion, a sharp increase from $55 billion under its old five-year plan, as it seeks to boost oil production in Brazil's offshore pre-salt area.

Petrobras discovered oil in the area, which is trapped below a thick layer of salt, in 2006 and it has become the center of the company's exploration and production operations in recent years.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro and Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo; Additional reporting by Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo; Editing by David Clarke)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

