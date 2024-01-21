News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras board member Efrain da Cruz resigns, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/DIEGO VARA

January 21, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Efrain Pereira da Cruz resigned as a Petrobras PETR4.SA board member on Saturday in a letter sent to the board, three sources told Reuters, days after he left his post as executive secretary of Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy.

A member of the Brazilian state-run oil company's board since April, he had been appointed to the position by the minister of mines and energy, Alexandre Silveira.

"I take with me the certainty that I made the right decisions, based on the public good, and contributed to the board in the best possible way," said the letter Cruz addressed to the chairman of the board.

Lawyer Renato Campos Galuppo is expected to temporarily fill the vacancy, according to the sources.

Petrobras's board is currently made up of 11 members, six of whom are appointed by the government, four by minority shareholders and one elected by employees.

One of the sources said that they expect a "rebalancing of power" on the state-owned company's board, which will shortly undergo a new election.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Steven Grattan and Deepa Babington)

((Steven.Grattan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.