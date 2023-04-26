Brazil's Petrobras board chooses Mario Spinelli as new governance director -sources

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA has chosen Mario Spinelli as its head of governance and compliance, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Spinelli, who has previously served as Petrobras' general ombudsman, was on a three-name list forwarded by the oil company's new management under CEO Jean Paul Prates, one of the sources said on condition of anonymity.

The other two names on the list were Andrea Damiani and Cecilia Carmona, the source added.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

