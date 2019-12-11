Brazil's Petrobras begins sale process of 10% stake in pipeline co TAG - filing

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras SA PETR4.SA on Wednesday said it has begun the sale process for its 10% stake in the natural gas pipeline company TAG, according to a securities filing.

Petrobras sold a 90% stake in TAG to Engie's ENGIE.PA Brazilian subsidiary and Canadian investment fund Caisse de Depot and Placement du Quebec (CDPQ) in April for $8.6 billion. Engie said earlier this month it intended to acquire the remaining stake.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

