Brazil's Petrobras begins production at Atapu well

BRASILIA, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA said on Thursday that it has begun oil and gas production at the Atapu well in the eastern Santos basin, in the country's massive offshore pre-salt oil find.

Petrobras, as the company is known, is operating the well with a platform that has daily capacity of 150,000 barrels of oil and 6 million cubic meters of natural gas.

Petrobras owns an 98% stake in Atapu with Brazilian units of Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L, Total SA TOTF.PAand Portugal's Petrogal holding minority stakes, in addition to Brazil's government-owned PPSA.

(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

