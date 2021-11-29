Brazil's Petrobras begins binding phase of Catua oilfield sale

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA has begun the binding phase of the sale of its stake in the Catua offshore oilfield located in the state of Espirito Santo, it said in a Monday securities filing.

During this phase, qualified buyers will be invited to make binding offers on the asset.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.