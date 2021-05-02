Brazil's Petrobras begins binding phase for TBG, TSB pipeline sales

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA has begun the binding phase of the sale of its stake in the TSB and TBG pipeline units, the latter of which connects Brazil to Bolivia, it said in a Friday night securities filing.

During this phase, which typically lasts at least several weeks, interested parties will make their binding offers for the assets.

Petrobras, as the Rio de Janeiro-based company is known, owns 51% of TBG, formally Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto Bolivia-Brasil and 25% of TSB, formally Transportadora Sulbrasileira de Gas.

TBG runs a natural gas transport network in southern and western Brazil. The Brazil-Bolivia gas pipeline covers 2,593 kilometers (1,611 miles), with capacity of up to 30 million cubic meters of gas.

