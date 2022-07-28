Brazil's Petrobras beats quarterly profit, margin estimates
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras smashed second quarter profit and margin estimates, boosted by divestments and higher margins in its natural gas business, the company said on Thursday.
In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA
($1 = 5.18 reais) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: PETROBRAS RESULTS/ (URGENT)
