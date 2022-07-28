Brazil's Petrobras beats quarterly profit, margin estimates

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras smashed second quarter profit and margin estimates, boosted by divestments and higher margins in its natural gas business, the company said on Thursday.

In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA , as the state-run oil firm is formally known, reported a net income of 54.33 billion reais ($10.5 billion), well above the Refinitiv consensus estimate of 38 billion reais.

($1 = 5.18 reais) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: PETROBRAS RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.