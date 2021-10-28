US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras beats profit estimates, hits debt goal early

Gram Slattery Reuters
Marta Nogueira Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazil's Petrobras beat profit and margin estimates in the third quarter, according to figures released on Thursday, as strong sales, high Brent prices and a number of non-recurring items boosted the company's bottom line.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras beat profit and margin estimates in the third quarter, according to figures released on Thursday, as strong sales, high Brent prices LCOc1 and a number of non-recurring items boosted the company's bottom line.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the state-run firm is formally known, posted a net income of 31.14 billion reais ($5.34 billion), well above the Refinitiv estimate of 20 billion reais. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, came in at 60.74 billion reais.

Notably, gross debt fell to $59.59 billion, hitting Petrobras' goal of bringing gross debt below $60 billion ahead of a 2022 target. Petrobras has struggled with high debt, due to years of political meddling, corruption and mismanagement. But strong free-cash flow and a disciplined asset sale program have allowed the firm to bring debt levels down significantly in recent years.

Petrobras also approved an extraordinary dividend payment of 31.8 billion reais, according to a Thursday filing. The company had resumed annual dividend payments in 2018, but this marks only the second extraordinary dividend since Petrobras changed its bylaws to allow such payments a year ago.

One-off items significantly buoyed net income in the quarter. The company reversed a decision made at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to revise downward its long-term projections for Brent prices, which boosted the value of its assets. Divestments and a victory in a major tax dispute also helped Petrobras.

Stripped of non-recurring items, Petrobras said, quarterly net income would have come to 17.37 billion reais.

($1 = 5.65 reais)

