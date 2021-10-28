US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras beats profit estimates amid strong sales

Gram Slattery Reuters
Marta Nogueira Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Brazil's Petrobras beat profit and margin estimates in the third quarter, according to a figures released on Thursday night, as strong sales and proceeds from asset disposals buoyed the company's performance.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras beat profit and margin estimates in the third quarter, according to a figures released on Thursday night, as strong sales and proceeds from asset disposals buoyed the company's performance.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the state-run firm is formally known, posted a net income of 31.14 billion reais ($5.34 billion), well above the Refinitiv estimate of 20 billion reais. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, came in at 60.74 billion reais.

($1 = 5.65 reais)

