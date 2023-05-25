Brazil's Petrobras asks to resume process for well near Amazon mouth

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SAasked to resume a licensing process for a controversial well near the mouth of the Amazon river, the company's chief executive said late on Thursday.

"We have just resubmitted a request to resume the licensing process for drilling" the well, said CEO Jean Paul Prates in a post on Twitter.

