Brazil's Petrobras asks Energy Ministry about Bolsonaro's comments on natural gas prices

Tatiana Bautzer
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has asked the Mines and Energy Ministry to clarify comments from President Jair Bolsonaro that recent hikes in natural gas prices were "unacceptable" and that while he would not interfere in the company, it was still possible to change its pricing policy.

In a securities filing, Petrobras said it asked the ministry about information that "should have been divulged to the market." The ministry has yet to respond, Petrobras said.

