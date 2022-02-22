Brazil's Petrobras approves sale of Polo Norte Capixaba fields for $544 mln

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-owned Brazilian oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday it had approved the sale of its entire stake in four onshore fields at Polo Norte Capixaba to a subsidiary of private equity firm Seacrest Group for up to $544 million.

The deal for the onshore fields, located in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo, is still awaiting approvals by Brazilian regulators.

