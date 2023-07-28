News & Insights

Brazil's Petrobras approves new shareholder remuneration policy

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

July 28, 2023 — 07:40 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini for Reuters

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras' PETR4.SA board of directors on Friday approved a new shareholder remuneration policy that will trim its hefty dividend and allow share repurchases, according to a securities filing.

