Brazil's Petrobras approves new commercial portfolio for natural gas

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

May 29, 2023 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA on Monday announced a new commercial portfolio for natural gas, saying it was moving to include "diversified" deadlines, benchmarks and places of delivery in order to "ensure competitiveness".

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, said it would resume using Henry Hub benchmark prices for gas in addition to Brent oil prices, while offering distributors more options for contract deadlines and delivery locations.

US Markets
Reuters
