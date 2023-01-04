US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras approves CEO departure; Rittershaussen named interim CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

January 04, 2023 — 07:46 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday its board of directors had approved the early departure of chief executive officer Caio Paes de Andrade, which will enter effect immediately.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA's production head, Joao Henrique Rittershaussen, has been named the firm's interim CEO, it said. Paes de Andrade has also resigned from his board seat.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
