Brazil's Petrobras announces new dividend policy after hitting debt target

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA has approved a revised dividend policy including quarterly payouts and a more flexible debt target linked to the payments.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing late on Wednesday that the move came after it reached its 2022 target of bringing gross debt under $60 billion already in the third quarter.

The company said it would now adopt a "flexibility around this debt target" for its dividend policy, applying a gross debt of $65 billion to calculate the quarterly payments.

It also established a minimum annual compensation of $4 billion for fiscal years in which the average price of Brent crude exceeded $40 per barrel, regardless of its debt level.

"In case of gross debt equal to or less than $65 billion and accumulated positive result ... the company must distribute to its shareholders 60% of the difference between operating cash flow and investments," Petrobras said.

It also said it would be able in "exceptional cases" to pay extraordinary dividends exceeding the mandatory legal minimum, as well as distribute extraordinary dividends even if no net income was reported.

Petrobras announced earlier on Wednesday that it expected to invest $68 billion from 2022 to 2026, a sharp increase from its previous five-year plan, as it seeks to boost oil production from the subsea pre-salt area.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by David Clarke)

