Brazil's Petrobras and Raizen to join forces on biomethane

Brazil's Petrobras said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with energy company Raizen to evaluate a potential partnership involving the production, purchase and sale of biomethane.

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with energy company Raizen RAIZ4.SA to evaluate a potential partnership involving the production, purchase and sale of biomethane.

Biomethane is a renewable fuel produced from sugarcane waste, and has the potential to reduce direct greenhouse gas emissions by more than 90% by replacing fossil fuels like natural gas, diesel and LPG.

The fuel is part of a new generation of sustainable fuels in Petrobras' decarbonization strategy, the company said in a securities filing Tuesday.

The agreement also foresees studies to develop logistics solutions for the delivery of biomethane, which Raizen produces, enabling its use in Petrobras' refining operations.

Most Popular