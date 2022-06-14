Brazil's Petrobras and Raizen to join forces on biomethane

Adds more details

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with energy company Raizen RAIZ4.SA to evaluate a potential partnership involving the production, purchase and sale of biomethane.

Biomethane is a renewable fuel produced from sugarcane waste, and has the potential to reduce direct greenhouse gas emissions by more than 90% by replacing fossil fuels like natural gas, diesel and LPG.

The fuel is part of a new generation of sustainable fuels in Petrobras' decarbonization strategy, the company said in a securities filing Tuesday.

The agreement also foresees studies to develop logistics solutions for the delivery of biomethane, which Raizen produces, enabling its use in Petrobras' refining operations.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Richard Pullin)

