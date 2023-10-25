News & Insights

Brazil's Petrobras and Bolivian YPFB eye $2.5 bln investment in urea plant

October 25, 2023 — 04:13 pm EDT

Written by Fabio Teixeira for Reuters ->

By Fabio Teixeira

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company, Petrobras PETR4.SA and Bolivia's Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB) are considering a $2.5 billion investment in a new urea and ammonia plant near the border between the two countries, YPFB said on Wednesday.

The new plant would have the capacity to produce 4,200 metric tons per year, the firm said, and would be located in the Bolivian border city of Puerto Quijarro.

The investment cost would be shared by the two countries, said Luciano Motellano Abasto, vice president of operations for the state-run Bolivian firm, in a statement.

Petrobras did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

During a meeting with Petrobras executives, the Bolivian firm presented general information on the project, and the Brazilian firm showed interest in it, said Abasto.

