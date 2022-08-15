Brazil's Petrobras agrees with Keppel Shipyard on building new FPSO platform
SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Monday it has signed a contract with Singapore's Keppel Shipyard Ltd for it to build its new P-80 FPSO platform, which will be installed at the Buzios oilfield.
P-80 will have the capacity to produce 225,000 barrels of oil and process 12 million cubic meters of natural gas per day, the company said in a securities filing. Output is expected to start in 2026.
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)
((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))
