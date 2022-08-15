US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras agrees with Keppel Shipyard on building new FPSO platform

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Monday it has signed a contract with Singapore's Keppel Shipyard Ltd for it to build its new P-80 FPSO platform, which will be installed at the Buzios oilfield.

P-80 will have the capacity to produce 225,000 barrels of oil and process 12 million cubic meters of natural gas per day, the company said in a securities filing. Output is expected to start in 2026.

