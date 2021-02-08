Brazil's Petrobras agrees to sell RLAM refinery to Mubadala

Adds details of the deals

BRASILIA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA said on Monday it had agreed to sell its RLAM refinery to Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Capital for $1.65 billion, subject to regulatory approval.

Petrobras, as the company is known, also said it will not sell its REPAR refinery, in the southern state of Parana, as it considered the bids too low. It did not elaborate further but said it will begin a new sales process for REPAR.

The company said the process to divest six other refineries, REFAP in Rio Grande do Sul state, as well as RMAN, RNEST, REGAP, LUBNOR and SIX was ongoing.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Edmund Blair, Kirsten Donovan)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.