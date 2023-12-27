News & Insights

US Markets
SHEL

Brazil's Petrobras acquires stakes in 3 exploration blocks in Africa

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

December 27, 2023 — 04:06 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday its board had approved the acquisition of stakes in three oil exploration blocks operated by Shell SHEL.L in Sao Tome and Principe, marking its return to oil exploration in Africa.

Petrobras will own a 45% stake in blocks 10 and 13, and a 25% stake in block 11.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.