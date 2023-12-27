Brazil's Petrobras acquires stakes in 3 exploration blocks in Africa

SAO PAULO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday its board had approved the acquisition of stakes in three oil exploration blocks operated by Shell SHEL.L in Sao Tome and Principe, marking its return to oil exploration in Africa.

Petrobras will own a 45% stake in blocks 10 and 13, and a 25% stake in block 11.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Kylie Madry)

