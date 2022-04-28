US Markets

Brazil's Petro Rio still in talks to buy Albacora field from Petrobras -CEO

Letícia Fucuchima
SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petro Rio PRIO3.SA is still negotiating the terms of a deal to acquire Albacora field from state-run Petrobras PETR4.SA, the company's chief executive, Roberto Monteiro, said on Thursday.

According to the executive, the talks about Albacora are taking longer because tests indicated that the reservoirs located in the pre-salt of the field are larger than anticipated.

Petrobras asked Petro Rio to revise the figures of the offer, Monteiro said.

"This is the main point, from the contractual point of view today there are few things pending, but there is the issue of price, which we are not there yet, we are still talking with Petrobras and trying to reach a common denominator," he said.

He said that there is no way to predict a deadline for the conclusion of the process.

Still according to Monteiro, other acquisitions may return to the company's agenda in the future, but the focus is now on Albacora.

Earlier, Petro Rio and Petrobras signed the deal for the sale of Albacora's neighboring field, called Albacora Leste, for $2.2 billion.

