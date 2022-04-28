Brazil's Petro Rio still in talks to buy Albacora field from Petrobras -CEO

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petro Rio PRIO3.SA is still negotiating the terms of the deal to acquire Albacora field from state-run Petrobras PETR4.SA, the company's Chief Executive Roberto Monteiro said on Thursday.

The executive added the oil firm will have to review its offer due to the discovery of larger oil reservoirs in the field. Earlier, Petro Rio and Petrobras signed the deal for the sale of Albacora's neighboring field, called Albacora Leste, for $2.2 billion.

(Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Frontini)

