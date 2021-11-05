US Markets

Brazil's Petro Rio in talks with Petrobras for Albacora, Albacora Leste fields- filing

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Brazilian oil company Petro Rio SA said in a securities filing on Friday a consortium it is part of is in talks with Petrobras for the acquisition of the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields.

The company said the discussion of the sale agreement may lead to a new, final bid for the fields. Shares in Petrorio are up 6% in Sao Paulo morning trading.

