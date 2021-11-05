Brazil's Petro Rio in talks for Albacora, Albacora Leste fields; shares soar

By Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petro Rio SA PRIO3.SA said on Friday that a consortium in which it participates is in talks with state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SAfor the acquisition of the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, sending its shares higher.

According to a securities filing from Petro Rio, the discussion of the sale agreement with Petrobras, as the state company is known, may lead to a new, final bid for the fields.

Petro Rio shares soared following the announcement. They were up about 18% at 27.48 reais in midday trading in Sao Paulo, making it the top gainer in the broader Bovespa index .BVSP, which rose 1.4%.

Reuters reported last month that, according to sources with knowledge of the matter, Petrobras had picked a consortium of Petro Rio and Cobra, a subsidiary of France's Vinci SA SGEF.PA, to start talks on developing the Albacora offshore oilfield.

Credit Suisse analysts said that being chosen preferred bidder for both assets was a positive catalyst for Petro Rio.

"Albacora and Albacora Leste are very material assets, more than double Petro Rio's production," they said in a research note.

