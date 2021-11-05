US Markets

Brazil's Petro Rio in talks for Albacora, Albacora Leste fields; shares soar

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published

Brazilian oil company Petro Rio SA said on Friday that a consortium in which it participates is in talks with state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA for the acquisition of the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, sending its shares higher.

By Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petro Rio SA PRIO3.SA said on Friday that a consortium in which it participates is in talks with state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SAfor the acquisition of the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, sending its shares higher.

According to a securities filing from Petro Rio, the discussion of the sale agreement with Petrobras, as the state company is known, may lead to a new, final bid for the fields.

Petro Rio shares soared following the announcement. They were up about 18% at 27.48 reais in midday trading in Sao Paulo, making it the top gainer in the broader Bovespa index .BVSP, which rose 1.4%.

Reuters reported last month that, according to sources with knowledge of the matter, Petrobras had picked a consortium of Petro Rio and Cobra, a subsidiary of France's Vinci SA SGEF.PA, to start talks on developing the Albacora offshore oilfield.

Credit Suisse analysts said that being chosen preferred bidder for both assets was a positive catalyst for Petro Rio.

"Albacora and Albacora Leste are very material assets, more than double Petro Rio's production," they said in a research note.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular