Brazil's payment processor Cielo says CEO is leaving the company

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian payment processor Cielo SA CIEL3.SA said on Wednesday that chief executive Gustavo Sousa has left the company after a little over a year as its top executive.

According to a securities filing, Renata Andrade Daltro dos Santos will take over as interim CEO. She had been working as Cielo's head of large accounts since November 2020.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

