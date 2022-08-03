US Markets

Brazil's payment processor Cielo says CEO is leaving the company

Brazilian payment processor Cielo SA said on Wednesday that chief executive Gustavo Sousa has left the company after a little over a year as its top executive.

According to a securities filing, Renata Andrade Daltro dos Santos will take over as interim CEO. She had been working as Cielo's head of large accounts since November 2020.

