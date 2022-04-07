US Markets
Brazil's Patria to sell data center unit valued at $1 bln -report

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO, April 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian asset manager Patria Investments Ltd PAX.O has decided to put its data center unit Odata up for sale, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Patria is in advanced talks with international merger and acquisition (M&A) boutiques and investment banks to decide who will manage the transaction, the report said, adding that Odata is seen valued at about $1 billion.

Patria did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

