News & Insights

US Markets
PAX

Brazil's Patria raises $118.3 mln in SmartFit share offering

May 30, 2023 — 06:35 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian private equity firm Patria Investments Ltd PAX.O raised 591.73 million reais ($118.27 million) in a secondary offering to sell shares in local gym chain SmartFit SMFT3.SA, a securities filing showed late on Monday.

The offering of 32.6 million shares was priced at 18.15 reais each, a 1.5% discount to SmartFit's closing price of 18.42 reais on Monday, according to the document.

Patria said last week it was launching a secondary offering to reduce its 38.3% stake in Smartfit Escola de Ginastica e Danca SA, as the gym chain is formally known, after a positive run for the stock in recent months.

The private equity firm will now hold 32.72% of SmartFit's capital, said the gym chain, which is also backed by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Singapore state investor GIC.

Shares in SmartFit are up 35.5% so far this year. The firm listed in Sao Paulo in mid-2021, raising roughly 2.3 billion reais in an initial public offering priced at 23 reais per share.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.