Brazil's Patria buys four wind farms from ContourGlobal

December 04, 2023 — 07:44 pm EST

Written by Andre Romani and Patricia Vilas Boas for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Patria Investments PAX.O said on Monday it had acquired four wind farms from ContourGlobal in Brazil, including two in which power giant Eletrobras ELET3.SA had held minority stakes.

The four onshore wind power parks, located in the states of Piaui and Rio Grande do Norte, have an installed electricity generating capacity of around 600 megawatts (MW).

The companies did not disclose the value of the deal.

In 2022, Patria bought nine small hydroelectric plants from ContourGlobal with 167 MW of installed capacity.

(Reporting by Andre Romani and Patricia Vilas Boas; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

