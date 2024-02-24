Brazil's Paranagua port resumes operations after berths shut by fire

SAO PAULO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - An important export terminal for agricultural commodities at the Paranagua port in southern Brazil resumed operations on Saturday after three of its berths were temporarily halted due to a fire earlier this week.

The local port authority said in a statement that operations at Paranagua's Export Corridor were resumed at 1 p.m. local time (1600 GMT), with berths 212 and 213 performing export operations and berth 214 an import operation.

Maintenance was being carried out on the affected equipment, which are expected to also fully resume operations in the coming days, the port authority said.

"All berths are operational," it added. "The causes of the fire will be investigated by authorities."

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.