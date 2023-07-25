News & Insights

Commodities

Brazil's Paranagua port export volumes reach 50-year high as soy sales jumps - authority

Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

July 25, 2023 — 12:28 pm EDT

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Exports through the eastern corridor of Brazil's second busiest port totaled 11.1 million metric tons in the first half, the highest volume for a single semester since the port's establishment 50 years ago, Paranagua port authorities said on Tuesday.

Officials at the publicly owned port cited a significant increase in grain shipments across the board, but highlighted soybeans, whose export volumes jumped 22.4% after Brazil harvested its largest-ever crop in 2023.

Soy exports represented 6.5 million metric tons of the total shipped in the first half via Paranagua, or almost 60%, authorities said. Next came soymeal, with nearly 24% of total shipments, and corn, which represented around 17% -- or 1.9 million metric tons.

Brazil ships most of its soybeans to China but this season, crop failure in Argentina sparked sales of unseen volumes to its southern neighbor, itself a large global supplier of soybeans and byproducts.

In 2023, Brazil is also harvesting its biggest-ever corn crop, helping raise demand for port services in the initial months of the year. Traditionally, Brazil exports most of its corn in the second half, when it competes with the U.S. product in global markets.

According to analysts, problems with Ukraine supplies and new demand from China, which approved Brazilian corn imports last December, are also raising demand for Brazilian corn this year.

Paranagua authorities said first-half results also reflect boosted port efficiency, citing average berthing time in the East corridor falling to 2.35 days in June from 2.84 days in June last year.

The average pace of shipments rose to about 1.088 tons per hour from about 817 tons/hour in the period, Paranagua said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.