Brazil's Paranagua conveyor belt fire under control, authorities say

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A fire that broke out on a conveyor belt linked to Berth 201 on the West Corridor of Brazil's southern port of Paranagua, one of country's busiest hubs for soy and sugar exports, has been brought under control, local authorities said on Monday.

Authorities said the port was operating normally except for Berth 201, where the fire started at an unspecified time over the weekend.

The fire was put out at 2.55 pm local time on Sunday and an investigation was underway into the cause. The area where the fire began remains isolated because of damaged structures, the authorities added.

The fire will add to logistics problems, as waiting times to load cargos like soy at Paranagua, where excess rain has disrupted port activity recently, has ranged between 41 and 46 days, according to analysts.

Shipping agent Cargonave said on Sunday one Cargill vessel alongside Berth 201 was loading an unspecified cargo from one of the terminals affected by the conveyor belt fire. That vessel un-berthed with a balance of 2,000 metric tonnes to load, Cargonave said, adding it was awaiting bunkering in order to set sail.

According to Cargonave ship lineup data for Friday, there was one Cargill ship loading 49,844 metric tonnes of soybeans bound for China at Berth 201.

Companies including Bunge and Cofco were waiting to load nine vessels with cargos like sugar, soymeal and soybeans on the West Corridor's Berth 201, Cargonave's Friday data showed.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Steven Grattan and Susan Fenton)

