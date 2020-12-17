Brazil's Parana state lifts ban on subsidiary of highway operator CCR

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Rodonorte, a subsidiary of Brazilian highway operator CCR SA CCRO3.SA, can now participate in public tenders in Parana state after the state's controller lifted a ban on the firm, the parent company said in a Thursday securities filing.

The chief executive of Rodonorte was arrested in 2018 amid police allegations that the company was involved in a wide-ranging contracts-for-bribes racket.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

