Brazil's Parana state facing falling soy yields as dry weather persists - Deral

SAO PAULO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Parana state, which will likely be Brazil's third largest soybean producer in the 2023/2024 season, is facing the prospect of lower yields amid dry and hot weather in key areas, some of which are already being harvested.

According to state crop agency Deral on Tuesday, its newest soy crop evaluation shows 71% of fields in "good" condition compared with 86% last week. If rains don't some soon enough, total state output could come in below a forecast 21.7 million metric tons, Deral said.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano)

