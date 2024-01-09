News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Parana state facing falling soy yields as dry weather persists - Deral

Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

January 09, 2024 — 10:08 am EST

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Parana state, which will likely be Brazil's third largest soybean producer in the 2023/2024 season, is facing the prospect of lower yields amid dry and hot weather in key areas, some of which are already being harvested.

According to state crop agency Deral on Tuesday, its newest soy crop evaluation shows 71% of fields in "good" condition compared with 86% last week. If rains don't some soon enough, total state output could come in below a forecast 21.7 million metric tons, Deral said.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.