Brazil's PagBank posts 20% increase in fourth quarter profit on TPV growth

February 28, 2024 — 05:21 pm EST

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian payment firm PagBank PAGS.N posted a 20% increase on its fourth quarter net profit from a year earlier, benefited from a rise in its total payment volume (TPV) on acquiring business.

The firm, which operates as an acquirer and a digital lender, reported a 488 million reais ($98.24 million) net profit for the fourth quarter. Analysts polled by LSEG were expecting a 441.3 million reais reported net income.

Its net revenue rose 10% year-on-year in the quarter ended in December to 4.35 billion reais, with a 21% increase in total payment volume (TPV) on its main acquiring business.

($1 = 4.9675 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Steven Grattan)

