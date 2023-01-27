Brazil's outstanding loans slow down in 2022 but keep double-digit expansion

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans in Brazil slowed down in 2022 but still maintained double-digit expansion, showed central bank data on Friday, driven by credit for individuals despite higher borrowing costs.

Outstanding loans in Brazil rose 14% last year from 16.3% in 2021. In December, there was a 1.3% growth from November, with the balance of loans in Latin America's largest economy closing the year at 5.326 trillion reais ($1.05 trillion).

The increase occurred despite the continuation of an aggressive monetary tightening to tame inflation.

Policymakers paused hikes in September, leaving the country's benchmark interest rate at a 13.75% cycle-high from 9.25% in early 2022 and a 2% record low in March 2021.

Loans to individuals rose 17.4% after a 21% growth in 2021. Meanwhile, corporate loans increased 9.3% last year, down from the 10.5% expansion seen a year earlier.

Bank spreads on non-earmarked loans fell to 29.0 percentage points in December from 30.6 points in November. In the year, it increased by 5.4 points.

In light of higher borrowing costs in 2022, a broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default ratios was up 1.1 points in the year to 4.2%.

The central bank highlighted growing concern about the effects of lower economic activity on credit risks, pointing to a "relevant" increase in risks on financing families. Economists polled by the central bank in a weekly survey expect GDP to rise 0.79% this year from 3% in 2022.

The alert comes amid a scenario of high indebtness, with a record of nearly 70 million Brazilians blacklisted, according to credit agency Serasa.

The central bank expects total outstanding loans to increase by 8.3% this year.

($1 = 5.0845 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky, Steven Grattan)

