Brazil's outstanding loans rise 16.5% in 2021, driven by households

BRASILIA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The amount of outstanding loans in Brazil grew 16.5% in 2021, the central bank said on Friday, accelerating from the previous year as a result of households' appetite for credit.

The increase came amid an economic recovery after a historic pullback in 2020 and despite double-digit inflation and tightening financial conditions due to the central bank's aggressive monetary cycle.

While loans to individuals rose 20.8% after 11.2% growth in 2020, corporate loans increased 11.1%, down from the 21.8% expansion seen a year earlier.

In 2020, the overall increase in outstanding loans in Latin America's largest economy had been 15.6%, driven by government programs to support businesses while social distancing measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic dragged on the economy.

In December last year, outstanding loans were up 1.9% from November, ending the year at 4.684 trillion reais ($865.55 billion), accounting for 54% of gross domestic product.

After successive hikes in the Brazilian benchmark interest rate, lending spreads increased to 23.7 percentage points in December from 23 percentage points in November, the central bank said, gaining 2.8 points in 2021.

The central bank more than quadrupled its interest rate to 9.25% from 2% in 2021 and has already signaled another 150 basis-point adjustment in February.

A broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default ratios came in at 3.1%, unchanged from the previous month, and 0.2 points higher from a year earlier.

($1 = 5.4116 reais)

