Brazil's outstanding loans rise 1.9% in December, up 16.5% in 2021

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

The amount of outstanding loans in Brazil grew 1.9% in December from November to 4.684 trillion reais ($865.55 billion), ending last year with an increase of 16.5%, the central bank said on Friday.

A broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default ratios came in at 3.1%, unchanged from the previous month.

($1 = 5.4116 reais)

