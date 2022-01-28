Brazil's outstanding loans rise 1.9% in December, up 16.5% in 2021
BRASILIA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The amount of outstanding loans in Brazil grew 1.9% in December from November to 4.684 trillion reais ($865.55 billion), ending last year with an increase of 16.5%, the central bank said on Friday.
A broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default ratios came in at 3.1%, unchanged from the previous month.
($1 = 5.4116 reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Jason Neely)
