Brazil's outstanding loans rise 1.3% in December, up 14% in 2022

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

January 27, 2023 — 07:31 am EST

BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans in Brazil grew 1.3% in December from November to 5.326 trillion reais ($1.05 trillion), ending last year with an expansion of 14%, the central bank said on Friday.

A broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default ratios came in at 4.2%, unchanged from the previous month.

($1 = 5.0845 reais)

