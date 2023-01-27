Brazil's outstanding loans rise 1.3% in December, up 14% in 2022

BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans in Brazil grew 1.3% in December from November to 5.326 trillion reais ($1.05 trillion), ending last year with an expansion of 14%, the central bank said on Friday.

A broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default ratios came in at 4.2%, unchanged from the previous month.

($1 = 5.0845 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

